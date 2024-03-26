Eat free this Easter: Here are all the places that kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this Easter holiday

Many Wakefield households are already stretching their budgets with rising bills and cost of living, so providing lunch during the school holidays as well as other meals, can really pile on the pressure.
But supermarkets, cafes and restaurants across the district are offering a bit of much needed relief with discounted meals - some even free meals - with a paying adult.
Some of which are charging just £1.
From Asda to Yo! Sushi – here's where we've spotted are helping out.
1. Asda
Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafes, with no adult spend required. The offer has been extended until the end of 2024. In addition children will receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal. Asda also provides free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old with any purchase. Photo: Google Maps
2. Subway
Kids can get a four-inch sandwich, a snack, and a drink for free at Subway when an adult buys a footlong sub at participating Subway outlets from March 25 to April 14. Photo: Google Maps
3. Morrisons
Kids eat free all day, every day in Morrisons cafes nationwide, daily with every adult meal over £4.49. Photo: Google Maps
4. Brewers Fayre
Up to two kids (under 16) eat free, unlimited breakfast with any purchase of an adult's breakfast at Brewers Fayre pubs. Photo: Google Maps