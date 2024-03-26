Eat free this Easter: Here are all the places that kids can eat for free (or just £1) in Wakefield this Easter holiday

1 . Asda

Kids eat for £1 all day at Asda cafes, with no adult spend required. The offer has been extended until the end of 2024. In addition children will receive a free piece of fruit such as an apple, pear or banana when purchasing the hot kids £1 meal deal. Asda also provides free Ella's baby food pouches for children under 18 months old with any purchase. Photo: Google Maps