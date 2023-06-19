Escape to the country: Look inside one of Pontefract's most expensive properties available on Rightmove

Sneak a peek inside one of the district’s most luxurious homes - a six bedroom exceptional country residence, fit with a cinema room and gym, currently available on Rightmove.

Northwood, in Wentbridge, is a unique property designed and constructed to the current owners exacting specification, that is luxuriously appointed throughout.

The property is widely acknowledged as one of the areas signature homes and enjoys an uninterrupted panoramic views over the adjoining open countryside.

The ground floor of this incredible home consists of an entrance vestibule, an impressive reception hall with oak cantilever staircase, a guest cloakroom, a drawing room, a vast sitting room, a dining room, a study, a bespoke fitted breakfast kitchen, a living room/garden room and a utility room.

The ground floor is also home to one of the proeprty’s most unique features, a cinema/snooker room that is perfect to relax in.

On the first floor, there is a lovely spacious galleried landing with a reading area and concealed lift access to the ground floor.

There is also the principal bedroom, which has access to a dressing room and en suite bath/shower room as well as the five additional double bedroom suites, a separate cloakroom and access to roof space with a remote controlled folding ladder.

What makes the property is the beautifully tended formal gardens with an exceptional elevated paved sun terrace facing south with water feature.

The home also comes with 40 acres of adjoining paddock land and private woodland.

In addition to the principal house and garden there is a four car garage with adjacent gymnasium and a large separate greenhouse.

An imposing gated entrance and sweeping driveway provides a real sense of arrival and there is also parking for an excessive number of vehicles, if needed.

The location of the property allows easy access to shopping facilities and is close to the A1 and M62 motorways, providing ready commuting to the commercial centres of Leeds, York, Sheffield and Doncaster.

Northwood is currently available on Rightmove for £3,500,000.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact the estate agent, Carter Jonas, on 01423 229258.

