Expert tips to help your kids sleep on Christmas Eve

With Christmas Eve just around the corner, many parents with children will be stressing about the best way to make sure their little ones get enough sleep before the big day.

Concerned with children getting enough sleep to fully enjoy Christmas, sleep experts at thedozyowl.co.uk are here to save the day with the best tips to help parents settle their children ahead of Santa’s arrival.

Walton Holcomb, a spokesperson from The Dozy Owl has provided these five tips:

Do something active as a family on Christmas Eve:

Being active is a great way to ensure your little ones get enough sleep, as the level of exercise as well as mental stimulation will reinforce a need to sleep and recharge. Walton said: "Having a family outing pre-Christmas is a fantastic way to bond and get in the spirit before the busy day.

"After an action packed day of fun your children are sure to be sleepier than usual when the time comes to tuck them into bed."

Something nice to drink before bed time:

It’s not just Santa that likes a little something to drink on Christmas Eve, a number of drinks can help your child get their much needed rest before bed time - although we will leave the brandy for Santa Claus.

Cherry Juice: Cherry Juice is currently being trialled as a cure for insomnia due to the presence of melatonin and tryptophan which helps people sleep. Cherry Juice is a great option for children as they tend to have a sweet tooth, meaning it’ll be more enticing, not to mention the festive red colour is sure to help make this a suitable Christmas treat’.

Hot Chocolate: Not the healthiest option, but as a Christmas treat, a nice warm cup of hot chocolate at night could be just the ticket for a restful Christmas slumber. The sleep benefits from a nice warm mug of hot chocolate are mostly psychological, a lovely relaxing warm drink can really put you in the right mental state to drift off.

Take their mind off Christmas:

Sometimes the most effective way to get your child to doze off ahead of Christmas is to simply take their mind somewhere else to calm their excitement. Taking your child’s mind away from the festivities and onto something else can have a soothing effect, the traditional and timeless way of doing this is through a bedtime story. This distraction and slowing down of pace should help your little one drop off.

Lead by example:

As a parent you should lead by example heading to bed early, emphasising the importance of a good nights’ sleep. Children will be a lot more inclined to go to bed on time if they see their parents have also gone to bed. It also helps to alleviate the feeling they are missing out on fun if you’re also in bed.

Wake them up early on Christmas Eve: