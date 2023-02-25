Family fur-ever: Meet RSPCA Wakefield's adorable Jack Russell family looking for their forever home in the district

Jack Russell Terriers, Lola, Lucy, and Marley are all looking for their forever home, the Wakefield branch of the RSPCA annouced.

The mother and pups trio came to the East Ardsley centre under sad circumstances, as a tough last resort decision by their owner, who was living on the streets and didn't want the same life for his dogs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since arriving at the centre, the three have been well looked after and loved, taking the Wakefield centre in their stride.

Jack Russell Terrier family, Lola, Lucy, and Marley are looking for their forever home in Wakefield.

The dogs are all extremely loving and enjoy meeting new people to give them a sniff of approval, say RSPCA staff.

Black and white Jack Russell Terrier, Mum, Lola is seven years old with her two children, Lucy and Marley, who are tan and white, both being four years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The branch said: “Lola, Lucy, and Marley all have so much love to give, and would make a great addition to your family. Their individual personalities combine to make a lovely family unit.

"Lola is a nurturing mother who loves to explore new places, Lucy is a sweet and quiet girl, but being around her mum and brother really brings her out of her shell, and Marley is a confident and playful boy who loves attention”

Black and white Jack Russell Terrier Lola, is a devoted mum to Lucy and Marley.

The sweet trio have a loving familial bond and are looking for a special family who could provide them with a loving home together, said the charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details see the branch’s website.

This adorable trio came to the centre as a tough last resort decision by their owner.

The trio are looking for a family who would be willing to adopt them togther due to their loving familial bond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad