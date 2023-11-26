News you can trust since 1852
Feliz Navidog! Wakefield RSPCA announces return of annual 'Paws 4 a Christmas Walk' fundraiser

The RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District Branch is inviting dog owners and members of the community to participate in its annual “Paws 4 a Christmas Walk” charity fundraiser.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT
The walk will begin and end at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley on December 10.

The Christmas fundraiser will start at 11am, with registration open from 10.15am.

Places on the walk are £5 per dog, and payment will be taken on the day – with all the money raised going towards helping the branch continue its work.

The RSPCA branch is inviting locals to take part in their annual Paws '4' a Christmas Walk, which returns next month.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch said: “Our annual 'Paws 4 a Christmas Walk' is back.

"We'd love for you and your dogs to join us on Sunday, December 10 for a festive stroll!”

To celebrate the festive season, each dog participating will receive a Santa hat for the walk and a goodie bag at the end.

To take part, fill in the form on the RSPCA’s website.

