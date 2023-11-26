Feliz Navidog! Wakefield RSPCA announces return of annual 'Paws 4 a Christmas Walk' fundraiser
The walk will begin and end at the branch’s animal centre on Moor Knoll Lane in East Ardsley on December 10.
The Christmas fundraiser will start at 11am, with registration open from 10.15am.
Places on the walk are £5 per dog, and payment will be taken on the day – with all the money raised going towards helping the branch continue its work.
A spokesperson from the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch said: “Our annual 'Paws 4 a Christmas Walk' is back.
"We'd love for you and your dogs to join us on Sunday, December 10 for a festive stroll!”
To celebrate the festive season, each dog participating will receive a Santa hat for the walk and a goodie bag at the end.
To take part, fill in the form on the RSPCA’s website.