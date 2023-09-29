Forever and for always: Pontefract couple get engaged in front of Shania Twain at star's huge concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Madeleine Roberts was also left open-mouthed in shock when partner Mathew Power, 49, went down on one knee during the show at Manchester’s AO Arena – with the delighted audience screaming at the surprise proposal as he whipped out an engagement ring.

Madeleine, 44, who has performed as a tribute act to the Canadian singer for 24 years, was told by the star: “That’s so beautiful – congratulations.”

The 58-year-old singer, best known for songs such as “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman”, is currently touring the UK on her “Queen Of Me” tour.

Following the proposal she dedicated her next song, “From This Moment On” to the couple, telling them: “I will dedicate this song specifically to the two of you. Congratulations. I’m happy you said yes!”

Madeleine, who was born in Doncaster, spent her childhood growing up in Wheatley before moving to Thorne and then Pontefract with now fiancee Mathew.

The tribute performer had got VIP tickets for last Monday’s show – which allowed guests on stage during a section of the concert.

She said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience meeting Shania - and then this happened as well!

Mat went down on one knee to propose to Madeleine.

“At the start of the song, before she sings Shania approaches each table and you have a picture with her.

"It was at this point my partner just got a ring out and proposed right there in front of a very shocked Shania and as you can imagine, a more equally shocked me.

"It was insane. Mat is not in showbusiness at all so I’m not sure how he actually did it!

“I turned around to see where Shania was before she approached our table, which was last one and we actually looked each other in the eye.

"I was ‘oh wow this is it’, then the proposal happened.”

Afterwards, the singer told the audience: “To see that was just so lovely. It was such a nice moment.