Free entry if your child doesn’t sleep well after a day of play at Wakefield Wacky Warehouse

Wacky Warehouse is offering free entry to any child who doesn’t sleep well after a day of soft play this Christmas.

The Sleep Guarantee means any parent whose little one doesn't enjoy sound sleep after a visit to their Wakefield play areas, Stanley Ferry on Ferry Lane and the Walnut Tree on Barnsley Road, will get their next trip in January on the house.

Any parent or guardian who pays for a play session between now and Christmas Eve should keep hold of their food or drink receipt and go online and fill in a feedback form if they’re not satisfied their child has slept better as a result of their visit.

The Wacky Warehouse poll revealed the average child wakes up at 6am on Christmas Day – around 90 minutes earlier than they would usually wake up on the weekend.

As part of the offer, Wacky Warehouse is offering a guarantee that children will sleep better after a fun-filled day of play - if not, their next visit in January is free.

The study also shows exercise has a positive impact on a child’s sleep, with just fivc per cent of parents saying their child sleeps worse the night after a day out at a soft play centre.

According to the research, seasonal excitement, evening activities, lack of a regular routine and increased sugar intake are the key reasons for poor sleep over Christmas time.

Samantha Simpson, Marketing Manager at Wacky Warehouse, said: “It’s fascinating to see just how much children’s sleep is impacted by the excitement of the festive season.

“Our research shows a fun-filled day of play at Wacky Warehouse results in a better night’s sleep for children, wearing them out before bedtime and providing a handy distraction from the seasonal excitement of Christmas.

“That’s why we’re happy to support parents by offering free entry for a session in January for any child who doesn’t sleep well after their December visit.