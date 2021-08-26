From long school holidays to not worrying about money - these are the top 50 things adults miss about being a child

A poll of 2,000 adults found 55 per cent would like to be able to relive their childhood, with the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s seen as the best decades to have been a kid.

Not having to worry about money came out at the top of the list, while not having to work and building sandcastles ranked highly in the top 50.

Family holidays and watching cartoons on a Saturday morning also featured.

The research was commissioned by learning and tech brand Osmo, who have partnered with sand sculpture experts, Sand In Your Eye.

Having your holidays paid for, getting money for losing a tooth and always having energy were other things adults miss about being a child.

While 67 per cent said trips to the beach were some of their fondest childhood memories.

Adults reckon seven years old is the most magical age of childhood – and you start to lose the sparkle from 10 years old onwards.

However, more than half like to maintain a childlike attitude in some aspects of their life – because it’s fun, it helps them see things from another perspective as well as keeping them curious and honest.

Respondents no doubt looked to do this because 65 per cent no longer use their creative thinking and imagination to navigate life – sticking purely to logic instead.

It also emerged that of the 65 per cent of respondents who have their own children, 84 per cent allow their kids to live as child-like a life as possible to keep the magic alive.

Playing games with them, encouraging them to ask questions and getting them to explore the outdoors were some of the top ways parents tried to keep their kids in a childlike mentality.

Interestingly, six in 10 reckon their childhood was better than the kids of today – because they spent more time outdoors, felt the world was safer for youngsters and they had more trust from their parents.

A spokesman for Osmo, said: “Children are naturally creative and love to explore their imagination – we strongly believe these traits should be fostered and celebrated.

“And the summer holidays draw to a close, we wanted to make some extra special memories by bringing imaginations to life in an even bigger way than usual.

“Exploration during early years is key to a child’s development and we wanted to demonstrate that encouraging this through real life activities or virtual resources is extremely important and can be done in really fun and simple ways such as a beach visit.”

TOP 50 THINGS ADULTS MISS ABOUT BEING A CHILD

1. Not worrying about money

2. Having long school holidays

3. The magical feeling of Christmas

4. Always having energy

5. Not paying any bills

6. Not having to work

7. Not having aches and pains

8. Being really excited about birthdays

9. Believing in Father Christmas

10. Family holidays

11. Getting loads of presents at Christmas

12. The excitement of going to the beach

13. Sleeping soundly

14. The thrill of getting a new toy

15. The excitement of hearing the ice-cream van

16. Making dens

17. Having no fear

18. Having holidays paid for

19. Getting money from the tooth fairy after losing a tooth

20. Using your imagination freely

21. Going to birthday parties

22. Someone doing your laundry

23. Being free to climb trees

24. Watching cartoons on Saturday morning

25. Playing games whenever and for however long you wanted

26. Having a great imagination

27. School trips

28. Watching TV as soon as you got in from school

29. Being friends with everyone

30. Everything being new

31. Being able to fall asleep comfortably anywhere

32. Building sandcastles

33. Playing with your siblings

34. Being the first one to see the sea on a trip to the beach

35. Getting clothes bought for you

36. Feeding ducks in the park

37. Building things

38. Jumping in puddles

39. Not having to shave every day

40. Water fights

41. Sleepovers

42. Using an empty box to create countless games

43. Being excited by public transport

44. Swapping stickers with friends

45. Asking any questions you like, to anyone you want

46. Not knowing what a hangover is

47. Being carried to bed by your parents

48. Making paper airplanes

49. Watching Gladiators on a Saturday night