Visitors to the National Coal Mining Museum during the May half term break will be able to see the engraved totems and get the chance to imagine what a prehistoric forest would have looked like.

The National Coal Mining Museum has opened its Totem Tree Trail, a collection of engraved totems and benches, which celebrate the role of trees in the history of coal mining.

Lynn Dunning, NCMM CEO, said: “The museum’s new totem tree trail is a fantastic addition to our already bumper half term offer.

"We’re pleased to highlight how essential trees were in the formation of the coal mining by encouraging our visitors to relax, reflect and explore the great outdoors this May.”

The 10 totems, as well as collection of trees and benches, highlight the unique properties of ten types of wood and how they were used for different tasks.

Trees such as monkey puzzle and gingko will give visitors the opportunity to imagine what a prehistoric forest would have looked like and the beginnings of the coal story.

A volunteer at the NCMM has made the benches which are part of the trail, and which include engraved messages and braille interpretations to encourage visitors to sit amongst the trees.

The trees featured in the trail have been linked to the story of mining, for example the pear tree, which was used to create printed blocks to share illustrations of mining techniques in the 16th century.

A bench dedicated to the Lignum Vitae signifies the Caribbean evergreen whose timber was transported to the UK where it was used in aquatic conditions in mines.

Hickory, Oak, Pear, Hazel, Ash, Norwegian Spruce, Willow, Alder, Gingko, Dawn, Redwood and Monkey Puzzle trees are all featured as part of the new trail. It has been funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and is part of the NCMM’s Coalfield Conversations project.

The totems featured in the new trail have been designed by Hartland Design. The museum is also giving children the opportunity to explore their creativity with the tree theme in its free daily ‘Makers’ Shed’, where children can make gemstone bookmarks inspired by prehistoric trees or make peg dolls from ash wood.