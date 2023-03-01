Having a ball! Charity dog day in Wakefield hailed as a pawsome success, with plans for another fundraiser in place
A charity dog day, thrown by a Wakefield pet shop, has been labelled a success, with plans in place for similar fundraising events.
Pets & Friends, on Horbury Road in Wakefield, organised the charity dog day at its store to raise money and donations for the Greyhound Trust, a non-for-profit organisation that aims to rehome greyhounds in need.
The event on Saturday saw dogs and their proud owners across the district enjoy a barking mad day of fun, games and puppy-themed treats.
The fundraiser also featured a mini pet-show, a ball pool, a dog food raffle and a sausage scent game that tested the happy pooches’ noses.
Overall, from donations from a pup-cake stall, the raffle and the entry fee to the dog show, over £100 was made.
Team Leader at the store, Katie Ratcliffe said: "The event was a success in our eyes as we managed to raise money and donations for the greyhound trust and overall everyone had a really fun day. We saw both new and regular customers and loved meeting everyone and their dogs.
"We are already planning our next event day which we are hoping to take place at the beginning of April.
"We are aiming to run at least one event per month to help raise money for all different animal related charities”
