Well, these kids sure did in 2010 and every year back to 2005.
Here’s a selection of our photos taken of Wakefield celebrating Easter.
Take a look – see if you recognise anyone?
1. 2005
Hospice Easter appeal at Redcats Horbury Road depot. L to R Daniela Vernon receiving easter egg to raffle from Terry Rigg of Wakefield Hospice. With raffle ticket buyers June Parkin, Christine Pate, June Hall, Karen Marsden. Photo: s
2. Bonnets
Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Looking back at the photographer is Courtney-Jade Pape. Photo: s
3. Music
Easter bonnet parade at Lee Brigg Infants school, Altofts. Picture shows Bradley Westwood-Welsh, Kennedy Nuttall, Sam Denison and Keenan Mumba, who all played percussion during the Easter bonnet parade. Photo: s
4. Fancy dress
Fancy dress and sponsored Easter egg hunt - Rooks Nest J&I School in 2005. Alexia Penney (4) Jack McCubbings (3) Mrs Julie Hampshire, Gregor Cooper (3) Miss Nikki Shaw, Billy Murtagh (5) Deanna Butler (5) Front - Sophie Hodson-Walker (3) Bethoni Kaye (4) Caitlyn Campbell (4) Photo: s