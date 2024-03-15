Red Nose Day 2024.Red Nose Day 2024.
Red Nose Day 2024.

Here's 23 of your fantastic photos enjoying Red Nose Day across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

It’s Red Nose Day 2024!
By Leanne Clarke
Published 15th Mar 2024, 15:00 GMT

It's a time to get together, raise a few smiles - and some money – all in the name of charity.

We asked you to share your photos and you delivered!

Are you doing something funny for money? Let us know by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Harley age 3 shows off his red nose, shared by Megan Louise Bell.

Harley age 3 shows off his red nose, shared by Megan Louise Bell.

Kattiee Louisee shared her photo of Tim, 11 and Lochlan, 6.

Kattiee Louisee shared her photo of Tim, 11 and Lochlan, 6.

Kayleigh Sanderson shared her photo of Georgie and Daisy.

Kayleigh Sanderson shared her photo of Georgie and Daisy.

Natasha Mccall shared a photo of Olivia Mae, aged 3, dressed as what her mummy does - Sainsbury's littlest mascot!

Natasha Mccall shared a photo of Olivia Mae, aged 3, dressed as what her mummy does - Sainsbury's littlest mascot!

