However, have you ever wondered what your pet’s star sign is, and how this could change their behaviour?

Animal Friends Pet Insurance has teamed up with Anastasiya Kirilchik, resident astrologer for the Futurio app to reveal everything you need to know about your pet’s star sign:

Aries (March 21st - April 19th)

Anastasiya said: “If your pet is an Aries, it will be very active and agile. If you and your pet are willing and able, you could try participating in competitions and playing different games. If their boundless energy doesn’t have an outlet, you could find yourself susceptible to a shredded sofa, some scratched wallpaper or a particularly frustrated pet!

Taurus (April 20th - May 20th)

“A Taurus pet acts like the host of the house. They can be slow but thorough learners, and usually calm and friendly so it’s no wonder they often have such wonderful relationships with their mini humans! But there is one pitfall: Taureans can be jealous of their owners, so guests can often be unwelcome!”

Gemini (May 21st - June 20th)

“Gemini pets are highly intellectual, flexible, and sensitive. They are quick on the uptake, but not the type of pets to get “attached”, so they may be expert escape artists or have a tendency to get themselves lost on regular occasions. Gemini pets don’t seem to like water, so it’s better to accustom them to it from the early years.”

Cancer (June 21st - July 22nd)

“Pets of the Cancer sign love connection but can get offended easily. They can become very attached to their owners and can’t stand moving house. Cancerians can be the cuddliest, smartest, and most loving of pets.”

Leo (July 23rd - August 22nd)

“If your pet is a Leo, it can possess majestic appearance and nobility. It’s no surprise your utmost attention might be spent on maintaining their looks. At the same time, Leo’s love to sleep, much preferring a nice rest to zooming around in circles.”

Virgo (August 23rd - September 22nd)

“Virgos are incredibly disciplined pets. They love cleanliness and can be very attached to their owners. Also, they are distinguished by a calm temper, so can handle stressful situations easily, so travelling is unlikely to phase them.”

Libra (September 23rd - October 22nd)

“As for Libra pets, they depend on the home atmosphere greatly. If it is tense, your pet’s health and wellbeing may be impacted. On the whole, they are very calm, cute, and affectionate. Libras tend to find a common language easily not only with people but also with other animals.”

Scorpio (October 23rd - November 21st)

“Scorpio pets are full of exceptional energy and are very loving of their owners. However, they can be easily offended, so watch out for a cold shoulder every now and again!”

Sagittarius (November 22nd - December 21st)

“Pets of the Sagittarius sign are one of the most restless, cheerful, and adventurous creatures. That’s why they can often find themselves in unusual situations. Your little companion tends to tolerate trips easily and can be very amenable to training. One thing to keep in mind is that small or cramped spaces can prove difficult for a Sagittarius.”

Capricorn (December 22nd - January 19th)

“If your pet is a Capricorn, they’re more likely to be calm and balanced, and won’t tend to be the ones to cause chaos. They will often benefit from having a strict schedule, so it may prove useful to feed or walk your pet at a consistent time each day.”

Aquarius (January 20th - February 18th)

“Unlike Capricorns, Aquarius pets seem to rebel against schedules and restrictions. They try to make friends with all guests and other animals, however, one thing they seem to loathe is sharp sounds and screams. Training an Aquarius can require a lot of patience.”

Image: Unsplash

Pisces (February 19th - March 20th)

“If you have a Pisces pet, you are in luck: their intuition is well-developed, they feel your mood and are always nearby when you need them. Keep in mind that they don’t take kindly to loud noises and shouting, however, they do seem to enjoy spending time alone if you ever need to pop out of the house without them for a short time.”

