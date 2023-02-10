As the cost of living crisis continues, many struggling parents will be trying to save the pennies while their children are off school.

Whether you fancy a trip to your local supermarket cafe, or a treat at a local restaurant, there are many establishments across the UK that have promised to help struggling parents keep costs down during February half term by offering free dishes.

With rising food prices, this could also be a great option if you’re looking for a cheap meal with your family.

Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its cafes during February half term

Some venues are also offering free drinks and snacks alongside free meal. However, before you make a trip to your favourite restaurant, make sure to check their terms and conditions to ensure that you are getting the best bargain during the school holidays.

Morrisons

Children under the age of 16 can eat at any Morrisons Cafe for free during half term. The free kids main meal is available when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal.

The deal also includes a piece of fruit and drink (Tropicana Kids orange or apple drink or a bottle of water).

Asda

Asda are offering free porridge for little ones during February half term. Kids will be able to get a free bowl of Quaker porridge from 8am to 12pm every day in 205 Asda cafesacross the school holidays.

The freebie is in addition to the supermarket’s £1 children’s main meal offer and free Ella’s Kitchen baby food pouches at local Asda cafes.

Fino Pizzeria & Cicchetti, Wakefield

Children aged 11 and under can enjoy a free meal from the kids menu. This is with every paying adult, who orders a main meal. Offer available all day every day.

Hungry Horse

From February 13 to 27, children can get a free breakfast at Hungry Horse pubs between 8am and midday. Choose up to two kids’ breakfasts worth up to £2.49 for free when you buy an adult breakfast for at least £3.49.

Your little ones will also receive a free activity sheet to keep them entertained while you eat.

Yo! Sushi

In February half term, kids under the age of 10 will be able to eat free all day in Yo! Sushi restaurants when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). Kids will be able to choose a main dish from the Mini Ninja children’s menu, with Japanese fried chicken, katsu curry or veggie yakisoba noodles, plus a side and a drink, available as part of the free offering.

For more information, visit the Yo! Sushi website.

Dunelm

If you’re making a trip to Dunelm this half term with your brood, why not make a day of it by visiting the homeware store’s Pausa cafe for a free children’s lunch? Children can get one free main meal, plus two snacks and a drink for every £4 an adult spends in the in-store café. This offer is available Monday to Friday after 3pm. For more information, visit the Dunelm website.

Dobbies Garden Centres

Dobbies will be offering kids a free meal at their garden centre cafes this half term with each adult main meal purchase.The offer will run daily from midday and includes the kids lunch menu or a pick ‘n’ mix meal, plus a drink.

Children’s meals include fish fingers and chicken nuggets, served with garden peas and mash or chips. For more information, visit Dobbies website.

2 kids aged 15 or under eat FREE for every full paying adult. More info can be found here.

Bella Italia

Kids eat for £1 with the purchase of every adult main course. Available between 4pm-6pm Monday to Thursday. More info here.

Premier Inn

At Premier Inn, you don’t have to be a guest in order to enjoy breakfast. Enjoy their all-you-can-eat Premier Inn Breakfast from just £9.99 and kids eat free. More info can be found here.

Travelodge

