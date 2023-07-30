This stunning four-bedroom Wakefield family home, set in enviable private gardens, is currently available on Rightmove for £750,000.

The Woodlands, on Woodlands Rise, is an incredible detached property.

This beautiful stone house has an entrance hallway to the front, which opens into a central dining hall.

The sitting room that takes full advantage of views over the gardens in addition to a large living room that has a wonderful characterful bay window overlooking the gardens.

Completing the ground floor accommodation is a modern kitchen and a cloakroom/shower room/WC.

On the first floor, a spacious central landing leads to the principal bedroom with windows to two side.

There are three further double bedrooms, all served by a family bathroom with a separate WC.

Outside, the property stands on a plot that extends to 0.64 acres.

The principal gardens lie to the front and side of the house and are presented in a traditional lawn and shrubbed border fashioned with a lovely stone paved patio area, ideal for outside entertaining.

There is further garden area to the rear of the house with artificial lawn ideal for outside games, entertainment and barbecue area.The beautiful property is situated in this sought-after area within very easy reach of a good range of shops, schools and recreational facilities.

To find out more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact estate agents, Hallmark from Richard Kendall, on 01924 669694.

1 . Lovely Living Room This great living room includes french doors to the side, double central heating radiator and a feature fireplace with ornate surround with marble insert and hearth housing a living flame coal effect gas fire. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Modern Kitchen The kitchen is fitted to a stunning standard with a broad range of contemporary style units with Quartz stone worktops incorporating a ceramic Belfast style sink, a five ring Fisher and Paykel induction hob with pop up extractor fan, a built in Fisher and Paykel oven and a separate combination oven microwave and warming drawer. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Sitting Room The sitting room features a double central heating radiator, a further feature fireplace with a marble insert and hearth housing a dog grate with a living flame coal effect gas fire. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4 . Downstairs W.C. The downstairs w.c. is fitted with a three piece white and chrome suite comprising wide shower cubicle, a vanity wash basin with cupboards under and low suite w.c. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4