'Hoppy Valentine's Day': Meet the Wakefield rabbits looking for a loving family this February
Could you show some love to these adorable bunnies that are looking to find their forever family in Wakefield this St Valentine’s Day?
RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield has shared photos of the six rabbits it is currently caring for, and is appealing to local families to open their hearts and adopt them ahead of February 14.
The charity has dubbed February as ‘Love Your Animals Month,’ a time to celebrate the animals in RSPCA shelters and fundraise for the support they offer to those in their centres.
A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “February is Love Your Animals Month, a time to celebrate the special bond we have with our furry friends and show them just how much they mean to us! Sadly, there are many animals in rescue centres like ours that haven’t found their paw-fect match yet and are still waiting to find their forever homes, and need love just as much as our own pets!”
To celebrate the month, the Wakefield branch of the RSPCA has taken to social media to show their love for the six rabbits they currently care for.
The East Ardsley branch posted: “Celebrate Love Your Animals Month by giving one of our adorable rabbits their #foreverhome!
"We currently have Barney, Enzo, Bonnie, Rex, Parsnip & Sprout who are all available for adoption and are ready to steal your heart! Rabbits are affectionate, social, and intelligent animals, and they make great pets!”
All of the rabbits are looking for homes with plenty of space for them to hop around and explore, and families who have plenty of time to spend with them.
To find out more about these adorable rabbits, visit the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website.