Could you show some love to these adorable bunnies that are looking to find their forever family in Wakefield this St Valentine’s Day?

RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield has shared photos of the six rabbits it is currently caring for, and is appealing to local families to open their hearts and adopt them ahead of February 14.

The charity has dubbed February as ‘Love Your Animals Month,’ a time to celebrate the animals in RSPCA shelters and fundraise for the support they offer to those in their centres.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: “February is Love Your Animals Month, a time to celebrate the special bond we have with our furry friends and show them just how much they mean to us! Sadly, there are many animals in rescue centres like ours that haven’t found their paw-fect match yet and are still waiting to find their forever homes, and need love just as much as our own pets!”

To celebrate the month, the Wakefield branch of the RSPCA has taken to social media to show their love for the six rabbits they currently care for.

The East Ardsley branch posted: “Celebrate Love Your Animals Month by giving one of our adorable rabbits their #foreverhome!

"We currently have Barney, Enzo, Bonnie, Rex, Parsnip & Sprout who are all available for adoption and are ready to steal your heart! Rabbits are affectionate, social, and intelligent animals, and they make great pets!”

All of the rabbits are looking for homes with plenty of space for them to hop around and explore, and families who have plenty of time to spend with them.

To find out more about these adorable rabbits, visit the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website.

1 . Enzo This Netherland Dwarf is two years and three months old. He loves company and hopes for a family who'll give him lots of attention.

2 . Bonnie Bonne is a one year old sweet and friendly girl with a super soft and beautifully distinctive coat. She's an English Spot looking for lots of cuddles in a calm and quiet apartment.

3 . Barney This one year old Crossbreed is a handsome and confident guy who loves attention and strokes from people. Barney is very inquisitive and likes to sniff and find new smells as well as jump on his back legs to get a better look and people watch.

4 . Parsnip and Sprout The Angora X rabbits are both two years old, and come as a pair. These girls love cuddles and need to be brushed often to maintain their beautiful coats. They are both on medication for their eyes, which could be life long so require an experienced family who can continue this.