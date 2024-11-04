Light Up is returning to the district for 2024.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: Look back at Wakefield's Light Up festival ahead of its illuminating return this month

By Kara McKune
Published 4th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Light Up will return this month with a series of incredible events lighting up the district to coincide with the start of the festive season.

The Light Up Festival is set to spread festive cheer across the district as it returns for its fifth year, this November.

So look out for Light Up events happening in Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract this November – including Christmas light switch-ons, festive markets, street entertainment and more. as the popular festival returns to the district.

This year, Light Up 2024, is part of Our Year - Wakefield District 2024, a year-long programme of breathtaking spectacles, unique festivals and community-led activities that celebrate all the Wakefield district has to offer.    

So look back at these incredible photos from previous festivals ahead of Light Up’s dazzling return!

Light Up will return to the district this November.

1. Light Up 2024

Light Up will return to the district this November. Photo: Scott Merrylees

There are always spectacular installations to see at the festival.

2. Illuminating installations

There are always spectacular installations to see at the festival. Photo: Scott Merrylees

To celebrate the return of Light Up, look back at pictures taken during previous festivities.

3. Bright lights

To celebrate the return of Light Up, look back at pictures taken during previous festivities. Photo: Scott Merrylees

'Nectary' at The Hepworth Wakefield as part of the Light Up festival 2023.

4. The Hepworth Wakefield

'Nectary' at The Hepworth Wakefield as part of the Light Up festival 2023. Photo: Scott Merrylees

