It's panto time! Dick Whittington is at Theatre Royal Wakefield - Oh, yes he is!

The festive season is upon us, which means one thing – it’s panto time!

Wakefield's very own pantomime returns for 2022 at Theatre Royal Wakefield, where you can expect dazzling sets, spectacular costumes and the good old belly laughs that you have come to know and love.

The theatre invite you to join their intrepid hero Dick and his loveable furry sidekick Tommy as they set off on the adventure of a lifetime, travelling from rat infested London Town to the mysterious island of Ponte Carlo.

Will Dick find the fame and fortune he so desires? Will the dastardly rats get their just deserts? And will we be dusting off the water pistols for another year? There’s only one way to find out!

Tickets are on sale now – and here’s a few first look photos!

Book now for the hottest ticket in town! Visit www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk

Photos: Ant Robling.

