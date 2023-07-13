From August 24 to September 2, visitors will be able to see up close the lifelike displays of prehistoric creatures at Trinity Walk.

The centre said: “After our discovery of a clutch of dinosaur eggs underneath Trinity Walk while completing some new pipework, we’ve decided to share the love and invite youngsters and families to meet the newly hatched dinos this summer in Wakey.

"We expect the baby dinosaurs to be born soon and ready to meet the public during the summer holidays – there might even be a bigger relative stomping by once they catch the scent of the newbies’ arrival!”

Get the dates in your diary for the spectacular dinosaur event coming to Wakefield's Trinity Walk this summer.

Baby and teenage dinos will be roaming around with Trinity keepers on Thursday, August 24, Friday, August 25, Saturday and August 26 from 10.30am to around 4pm.

Babies and a full size velociraptor will be prowling about on Thursday, August 31, Friday, September 1 and Saturday, September 2 from 10.30am to around 4pm.

There will be free face painting and lots to keep the dino-loving little ones entertained.

If you have any children with additional needs and want to visit, call the centre on 01924 239413 a few days before.

And, if that wasn’t enough, the popular Star Walk will be returning on October 28/29 for more cosplay movie stars, cars and props from 10am-4pm over the weekend.

Expect legends from Star Wars, superheroes, Transformers, princesses and maybe Things a little Stranger.