Kinship Care Week: Tears and pride as Wakefield's family care heroes celebrated with an afternoon tea

People from Wakefield who step in to raise children when their parents cannot were celebrated with a special afternoon tea.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
As part of Kinship Care Week, Marmalade on the Square, in Wakefield city centre, hosted a gathering of grandparents, aunts, uncles and other loved ones who make a huge difference to children’s lives.

The tea was attended by 16 kinship carers, who all wore a crocheted yellow heart - a symbol to represent togetherness.

One of the carers, who is part of a Wakefield Kinship support group, said: “There are so many challenges you face when you take a child into your home, and many kinship families struggle to find the support they need.

Wakefield kinship carers were celebrated at an afternoon tea party last week, in honour of national Kinship Care Week.
Wakefield kinship carers were celebrated at an afternoon tea party last week, in honour of national Kinship Care Week.
"But despite all that, none of us hesitated for one second to step up and provide care and a loving home for a child we loved.

“Celebrating this with afternoon tea, we laughed, we cried, talked fondly and proudly about our families but most importantly we are all on the same journey and understand the highs and lows of Kinship.

“Finding the Wakefield group was the best thing to happen to me.

"I don’t feel alone anymore, – they are a fantastic circle of people who I now consider friends. We are there for each other to support and advise."

The local carers all wore a crocheted yellow heart, a symbol to represent togetherness.
The local carers all wore a crocheted yellow heart, a symbol to represent togetherness.

The Wakefield Support Group is always open to new members and meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month from 10.30am until 11.30am at Marmalade on the Square.

Kinship carers who need support can visit kinship.org.uk for free access to advice, information, peer support groups and training.

