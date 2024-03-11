Leap Year baby: Wakefield parents welcome Leap Day baby at Pinderfields Hospital

A Wakefield family is celebrating the arrival of their special baby who was born on a leap day.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 11th Mar 2024, 14:15 GMT
First time mum Shannon Mountain and partner Dominik Milobedzki, from Lupset, welcomed their baby boy at Pinderfields Hospital on February 29.

Baby Grayson Sebastian Milobedzki was born at 9.35am, weighing 8lb 4oz.

Grayson was due on February 28, but decided to make his first appearance on the 29th.

Leap Year baby Grayson with new mum and dad, Shannon and Dominik.Leap Year baby Grayson with new mum and dad, Shannon and Dominik.
Shannon, 18, said: “I almost had him on the sofa at home!

"I started having contractions on the 28th and they started getting worse, so I went to the hospital but was only one centimetre dilated, so went home.

“The next morning the contractions were stronger.I was laid on the sofa and felt like I needed to push.”

An ambulance was called and Shannon was rushed to Pinderfields.

"I got to the hospital at 9.20am and Grayson was born at 9.35am. It all happened so fast!

"He had a head of black hair and was so alert as soon as he was born.”

And Grayson won't have to wait for years to have his birthday celebrated with February 28 being chosen as a celebratory day too!

