Meet the animals of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch looking for their fur-ever family this Christmas

Meet the incredible animals of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch who are looking for their fur-ever family and a loving home this festive season.

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kittens, the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal this Christmas.

The RSPCA launched an urgent appeal earlier this year after facing what it described as its “largest rehoming challenge in years”.

Rescue centres and branches were reported as being “full to bursting” with unwanted animals as more come into care than are being adopted.

Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA, said: "We're lucky to have so many wonderful people adopting rescue animals from our centres and branches every week, but the reality is, it's not enough.

"The number of animals we're taking in currently isn't balancing with the number that are being adopted, and we're well on our way to a crisis point.

"We'd never advise anybody to get a pet if they're not fully committed or in a position to provide for that animal.

"But, for those who are looking for advice on how to manage, we've got plenty of information on our website - such as our cost of living pet tips and pet cost calculator."

Here are the rabbits, cats and dogs all looking for their forever home this Christmas.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Daisy Nine-month-old XL bully Daisy was brought to the centre when the home she previously lived in, sadly became overrun by many other animals. Daisy is super affectionate and loves a cuddle on the sofa. She is looking for a family that includes kids who are 16+ and dog savvy and have experience with large bull breeds.

2 . Rocky Two-year-old Boxer Rocky was sadly left behind and abandoned by his previous owner. He is a super eager boy who loves to learn new things and is looking for a family who are able to cope with his strength and will continue with his training.

3 . Tala and Goose These two lovable Huskys are eight and twelve-years-old and went through a lot of neglect before coming to the centre. Tala is very laid back while Goose is constantly on the move making for the perfect pair. They are looking for their forever home and family where they can spend the rest of their life together