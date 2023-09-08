Meet the paw-some animals of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield looking for their fur-ever family

Meet the incredible animals of RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield who are looking for their fur-ever family and a loving home.

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet cats – the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal this Autumn.

With three dogs, five cats and three rabbits all up for adoption, the independant charity continues to support their animals and help them find a permanent home within the district.

Here are all eleven of the lovely animals at RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield, who are looking for their forever home.

To find out more about the animals, or to fill out an adoption form, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Taz The lovely Taz is a four-year-old GSD x Akita is looking for a committed family who will cotninue to train her aroundother dogs and like long walks. She is extremely affectionate and loves to play. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Toto Toto is a 9-year-old German Shepherd looking for his final forever home, for retirement. Despite his age, Toto hopes for plenty of fun, games and lots of treats. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Zeus Zeus is a three-year-old white Staffie X who is filled with bundles of energy and excitement. He gets overly excited at times so would prefer an adult only family who have plenty of time to spend for cuddles. Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Lenny Lenny is a four-year-old Domestic Short Hair who was sadly abandoned by his family. He loves attention and to play with toys and is a bit of a talker - constantly meowing for attention! Photo: RSPCA Leeds & Wakefield Photo Sales