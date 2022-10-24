Meet Wakefield RSPCA's little black cat looking for her furever home this Halloween
Meet the adorable little black cat of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for her forever home this Halloween.
Toothless, named after the dragon character from Dreamworks’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ is an 18 month old kitten looking for her forever family.
This cute little cat is a domestic short hair and has been with the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch for several months.
After already being a mother to a lovely litter tray and rearing her kittens, the branch believes it’s time Toothless flew the nest.
A spokesperson from the charity said: "It’s now Toothless’s time to shine and find her own forever home,
"She can be a little shy to begin with, but she is a very playful girl. Once she gets to know you she'll love having a fuss! She also loves sitting in the window and watching the world go by.”
Find about more about Toothless here.