Toothless, named after the dragon character from Dreamworks’ ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ is an 18 month old kitten looking for her forever family.

This cute little cat is a domestic short hair and has been with the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Branch for several months.

After already being a mother to a lovely litter tray and rearing her kittens, the branch believes it’s time Toothless flew the nest.

Toothless is looking for a home this Halloween.

A spokesperson from the charity said: "It’s now Toothless’s time to shine and find her own forever home,

"She can be a little shy to begin with, but she is a very playful girl. Once she gets to know you she'll love having a fuss! She also loves sitting in the window and watching the world go by.”

Find about more about Toothless here.

