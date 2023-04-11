National Pet Day: Top 20 most affordable dog breeds to own over a lifetime
In celebration of National Pet Day today, April 11, here are the 20 most affordable dog breeds in the UK, according to a finance firm.
Pooches are far more than just pets, they are part of the family.
However, with most households feeling the pressure from the cost of living crisis, beloved canines have become another expense to worry about.
However, the benefits of owning a pet often outweigh the negatives.
It has been proven that dogs can provide better physical and mental health, lower stress levels, their ability to ease loneliness and they encourage exercise and playfulness.
To do this, loan company, Sambla, looked at the metrics that go into owning a dog over its lifetime including: insurance; annual booster injection; professional grooming and food as well as one-off costs such as the average cost per breed, and initial vaccine course.
From beagles to bull terriers and pugs to poodles, here are the 20 cheapest canine breeds to own across their lifetime, according to the company.