In celebration of National Pet Day today, April 11, here are the 20 most affordable dog breeds in the UK, according to a finance firm.

Pooches are far more than just pets, they are part of the family.

However, with most households feeling the pressure from the cost of living crisis, beloved canines have become another expense to worry about.

However, the benefits of owning a pet often outweigh the negatives.

It has been proven that dogs can provide better physical and mental health, lower stress levels, their ability to ease loneliness and they encourage exercise and playfulness.

To do this, loan company, Sambla, looked at the metrics that go into owning a dog over its lifetime including: insurance; annual booster injection; professional grooming and food as well as one-off costs such as the average cost per breed, and initial vaccine course.

From beagles to bull terriers and pugs to poodles, here are the 20 cheapest canine breeds to own across their lifetime, according to the company.

Patterdale Terrier The laid-back, compact working Patterdale Terrier from England came out top as the most affordable dog breed to own costing £5,763 over its 13-year lifespan. This beloved family pet has an £893 average buying cost and average food bill costs £99 per annum which works out to just £8.25 a month. Photo: SolStock

Border Terrier The Border Terrier costs around £6,365 over its 13-year lifespan. The Border Terrier is a slightly more expensive dog breed to buy costing £1,133, however, the maintenance costs are a lot less than other breeds. The average annual pet insurance cost for a Border Terrier is just £204, over £100 cheaper than the average per insurance cost for all breeds of £336.12. Photo: Dan Baillie / 500px

Jack Russell Jack Russells will set you back an average of £7,623 over their 16-year lifespan, just under half the average lifetime costs for all dog breeds of £14,060. Photo: Brighton Dog Photography

Pug Pugs will cost an average of £1,248 per year. Across their 13.5 year lifespan, they will ultimately cost £7,659. Photo: Jordi Calvera SolÃ© / EyeEm