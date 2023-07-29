National Picnic Month: The perfect places for a picnic in Wakefield this summer, according to Google reviews

Here are 12 of the most picturesque spots, perfect for a wholesome family picnic, throughout the district.

Going for a picnic has to be one of the best things about summer.

It’s the perfect afternoon out for a family or even a group of friends looking for a cheaper way to spend a summer’s day.

Whether you like to enjoy fancy picnics with a feast of savoury and sweet treats, or you prefer to just relax on a blanket with a sausage roll and a bag of crisps, going for a picnic is an excellent way to spend a summer’s day.

Even the simplest of sandwiches taste better when consumed in the sunshine.

Here are 12 of the most beautiful parks throughout Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that are perfect for a summer picnic.

1 . Pugneys Country Park Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7EQ. Pugneys Country Park is a 250-acre nature reserve and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2882 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Newmillerdam Country Park Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ This stunning park, with breathtaking scenery makes and unique wildlife, has 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 2667 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Carr Lodge Park Wakefield Rd, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5HE Carr Lodge park is a public park in a predominantly residential area close to the centre of Horbury and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 241 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

4 . National Trust Nostell Park Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE The beautiful grounds at Nostell Priory have 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 4491 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

