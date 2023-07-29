News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Here are twelve of the most beautiful picnic spots across the district.Here are twelve of the most beautiful picnic spots across the district.
Here are twelve of the most beautiful picnic spots across the district.

National Picnic Month: The perfect places for a picnic in Wakefield this summer, according to Google reviews

Here are 12 of the most picturesque spots, perfect for a wholesome family picnic, throughout the district.
By Kara McKune
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST

Going for a picnic has to be one of the best things about summer.

It’s the perfect afternoon out for a family or even a group of friends looking for a cheaper way to spend a summer’s day.

Whether you like to enjoy fancy picnics with a feast of savoury and sweet treats, or you prefer to just relax on a blanket with a sausage roll and a bag of crisps, going for a picnic is an excellent way to spend a summer’s day.

Even the simplest of sandwiches taste better when consumed in the sunshine.

Here are 12 of the most beautiful parks throughout Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford that are perfect for a summer picnic.

Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7EQ. Pugneys Country Park is a 250-acre nature reserve and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2882 Google reviews.

1. Pugneys Country Park

Asdale Rd, Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 7EQ. Pugneys Country Park is a 250-acre nature reserve and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 2882 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ This stunning park, with breathtaking scenery makes and unique wildlife, has 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 2667 Google reviews.

2. Newmillerdam Country Park

Newmillerdam, Wakefield WF2 6QQ This stunning park, with breathtaking scenery makes and unique wildlife, has 4.7 stars out of 5 based on 2667 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Wakefield Rd, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5HE Carr Lodge park is a public park in a predominantly residential area close to the centre of Horbury and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 241 Google reviews.

3. Carr Lodge Park

Wakefield Rd, Horbury, Wakefield WF4 5HE Carr Lodge park is a public park in a predominantly residential area close to the centre of Horbury and has 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 241 Google reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE The beautiful grounds at Nostell Priory have 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 4491 Google reviews

4. National Trust Nostell Park

Doncaster Road, Nostell, Wragby, Wakefield WF4 1QE The beautiful grounds at Nostell Priory have 4.6 stars out of 5 based on 4491 Google reviews Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:WakefieldGooglePontefractCastleford