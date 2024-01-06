Our Year 2024: All the activities and events still available as Wakefield kicks off Year of Culture celebrations

1 . Yorkshire Prose at the Cathedral

Join in the fun from 1pm-3pm at Wakefield Cathedral for the official launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024! Expect a joyful showcase of all things to come across 2024 with information about the programme, live music, free face-painting and crafts, plus much more. Take a minute to print your own tote bag and admire the Patchwork Quilt of Culture, a celebration of 366 Wakefield district organisations that promote creativity and culture. There will be something for everyone! All welcome, free to attend, no booking necessary. At 2pm, Yorkshire Prose’s Ben Taylor will perform a specially commissioned poem about the district, celebrating the start of Our Year. Photo: Wakefield Council