Our Year 2024: All the activities and events still available as Wakefield kicks off Year of Culture celebrations

To mark the launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024, Wakefield Council is hosting 24 in 24, a celebration which will see 24 events take place on one jampacked day and bringing communities together.
Our Year is a year-long programme of spectacles, unique festivals, major events and community-led activities that will celebrate all that the Wakefield district has to offer from art, heritage, sport and music to food and drink.
All taking place across the Wakefield district on Saturday, January 13, 24 in 24 will be a taste of what’s to come throughout Our Year’s 366-day programme of activity.
The day will feature 24 free events spanning walks, exhibitions, and interactive workshops and activities on your doorstep!
A few of events and activities have already sold out or are fully booked – but there’s still plenty going on.
Take a look below and see what’s happening!
1. Yorkshire Prose at the Cathedral
Join in the fun from 1pm-3pm at Wakefield Cathedral for the official launch of Our Year – Wakefield District 2024! Expect a joyful showcase of all things to come across 2024 with information about the programme, live music, free face-painting and crafts, plus much more. Take a minute to print your own tote bag and admire the Patchwork Quilt of Culture, a celebration of 366 Wakefield district organisations that promote creativity and culture. There will be something for everyone! All welcome, free to attend, no booking necessary. At 2pm, Yorkshire Prose’s Ben Taylor will perform a specially commissioned poem about the district, celebrating the start of Our Year. Photo: Wakefield Council
2. BINGO AT STANLEY LIBRARY
Head over to Stanley Library on Saturday, January 13 for a morning of Bingo from 11am. Fun for all ages, bingo is a game of chance in which each player matches the numbers printed in different arrangements on cards. The game host draws balls at random, marking the selected numbers with tiles. All welcome, no booking required Photo: s
3. Open learning disability rugby league session at Featherstone Rovers
Head over to the Millennium Stadium for an Open Learning Disability Rugby League session for children and their families. The whole family can also enjoy a meet and greet with the players and even Percy the Pit Pony! Booking essential. Visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk Photo: Wakefield Council
4. A Walk in Horbury
Join Walking Fit, a friendly walking group for anyone who would love to get more active in great company for a walk in Horbury. The walk will start from Carr Lodge Park in Horbury, meeting by the gate house, opposite Horbury Academy at 2pm. It will be a low level intensity walk so everyone is welcome. Weather permitting we will be walking across some fields so appropriate footwear advisable. Photo: Wakefield Council