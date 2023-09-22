Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The screenings, which take place every Tuesday and Thursday at 10am, give parents and guardians the chance to experience the latest blockbusters in an environment comfortable for their newborns.

To create the perfect atmosphere for a baby, adjustments are made to the screenings which include soft lighting levels, lowered film volumes, a dedicated area for prams and free movement around the auditorium.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We want to make sure that new parents don’t miss out on seeing the latest films and can enjoy the big screen environment.

“Our Baby Cinema screenings are a great way to allow parents to sit back, relax and be entertained by the latest releases, while ensuring it is a comfortable and supportive environment for their baby.”

Showcase Cinemas’ Baby Cinema screenings are now sponsored by educational toy brand, Fisher-Price.