Personal bar and home gym: Look inside one of Pontefract's most expensive properties on Rightmove

Explore this beautifully presented five bedroom executive detached family home in Pontefract that is currently avaliable on Rightmove.

The vast property, just off Carleton Road, can be found tucked away down an extremely popular residential cul-de-sac development in Carleton.

Accessed via the private electric gated entrance onto the front driveway, which provides ample security, the property opens up into the welcoming entrance hall, where the quality of the home is immediately apparent.

The entrance hall benefits from Karndean flooring flowing into the lounge, with a feature fireplace being the focal point of the room and with a bay window to the front aspect.

The staircase winds out of sight to the first floor and internal access is granted to the extremely good sized open plan kitchen/diner fully equipped with modern appliances including double AEG ovens with five ring gas burning hob and AEG extractor hood over, wine fridge and tower fridge and freezer.

Internal access is granted to the utility room and converted double garage, which is currently used as a gym.

To the rear of the property there is a further reception room used as a home office and orangery that has been fitted with an incredible bar area and seating.

To the first floor are five good sized double bedrooms.

The primary bedroom enjoys a position to the front of the property and has fitted wardrobes and a modern en-suite bathroom.

The other bedrooms are all good sized doubles, with the house bathroom also modern and beautifully decorated.

This stunning family home has been beautifully extended to the rear to facilitate additional living space, with an indoor-outdoor flow through large bi-folding doors onto the al fresco dining area overlooking the rear garden.

The property offers excellent access to commuter links including motorways as well as local schools, and Pontefract town centre.

Hillcroft is currently available on Rightmove for £800,000.

To express interest, or to find out more, call the estate agent, Fine and Country, on 01924 908576.

