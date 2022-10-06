Pinderfields Hospital turns pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week

Pinderfields Hospital will turn pink and blue in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust has organised a variety of events and activities in honour of national Baby Loss Awareness Week, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary of support.

To raise funds and awareness, events will take place between Sunday, October 9 and October 15, including a bereavement training session for new starters, information stalls, and a memorial service open to staff, patients and visitors on Saturday, October 15 in Pinderfields Hospital’s Chapel, Level D, at 6.45pm.

Bake sales have also been planned across the Trust, with funds to be donated to charities, Sands and 4Louis.

This year, Louise Birtwell, the Trust’s specialist midwife for vulnerabilities within the judicial system, has arranged a memorial service at New Hall Prison on October 11 to allow women within the facility the opportunity to light a candle and write a note to be placed on a tree within the chapel.

The week also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the impact of pregnancy and baby loss, the importance of bereavement support in the ongoing bereavement journey, and of the vital work needed to improve pregnancy outcomes and to save babies’ lives.

Talib Yaseen, Chief Nursing Officer at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust said: “Supporting Baby Loss Awareness week we hope will encourage open conversations about baby loss, providing bereaved parents and families an opportunity to talk about their experience and to discover what support is available to them, whilst raising money for charities who work to support them.

“In addition to events and activities, we’re illuminating our Trust buildings in the campaign colours, pink and blue to show our support.”

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands and Chair of the Baby Loss Awareness Alliance, said: “Following their loss, families find themselves on a new path they never expected to be on. This year, Baby Loss Awareness Week focuses on the steps along that journey, and how they are different for everyone. Some steps along the journey can feel harder than others, but there is always a hand to support anyone when they feel unsteady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s events will help reassure anyone who finds themselves on this journey, whether recently bereaved or longer ago, that there is a community that exists to help with whatever is needed, whether that is advice, support or simply someone to listen and walk by their side.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week culminates with the “Wave of Light” on October 15. This is a special time when people across the world light a candle at 7pm and leave it burning to remember all babies that have died too soon.

Pinderfields Hospital’s Chapel is set to host a memorial service to coincide with the “Wave of Light” on October 15, starting at 6.45pm, with candles lit from 7pm in line with the national wave of light movement.