Hemsworth Park Care Home in Kinsley, Pontefract hosted the celebration for residents in recognition for their various achievements over the past year.

Enthusiastic residents have been partaking in a variety of activities such as new language classes, photography courses and graffiti spray painting- proving that age cannot stop the ability to learn something new!

The ‘Love Learning’ event is running in all Four Seasons care homes across the UK, with family, friends and members of the local community invited to the graduation ceremonies to see residents showcase some of their accomplishments and be presented with their certificates of lifelong learning.

Resident Sarah Munro at her graduation ceremony.

The event aims to teach those in care homes that it’s never too late to learn, and provide them with skills they can develop and use whilst also having fun.

The home’s manager, Fiona Tate, said: “Continuing to learn in older age has many benefits. As well as keeping our brains healthy, acquiring new knowledge gives a real sense of purpose and achievement. Our Magic Moments activities programme includes lots of opportunities to get involved, learn new things and above all have great fun together.”

The activities also include physical activities like dancing and joining bespoke live tours of far-flung places.

Resident, Margaret Gimson, aged 74, said: “I can’t say I was that keen on school when I was younger but I’ve loved learning lots of new things and feel really proud of myself.

Hemsworth Park Care Home resident Joseph Russell with team member Heather learning how to graffiti spray-paint.

"My favourite activity has been the dancing sessions; I reckon I’d give those professionals on Strictly a run for their money!”

Eighty-six-year-old resident, Joseph Russell, said: “They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks but I’ve learnt so many new things this year.

I can now speak a bit of Spanish and French, know how to keep fit by exercising in my chair and I even learnt how to make the best pizza in the world from a chef in Rome.”

