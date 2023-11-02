Pontefract motorcyclist to feature in upcoming episode of Helicopter ER - after Yorkshire Air Ambulance saved his life

Simon Curtis, a 58-year-old motorcyclist from Pontefract, who was involved in a bike accident in Whitley, will feature in an upcoming episode of TV series "Helicopter ER".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the episode airing on Friday, November 3, at 9pm, viewers will witness the gripping rescue operation involving Simon, following a serious bike accident.

The popular documentary series follows the life-saving work of the flying doctors and paramedics of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) Service and this week’s episode will see Simon’s story told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The episode will follow Simon’s experience, and the help YAA provided after he lost control of his bike in Whitley, in May 2022.

Simon's story will feature in an upcoming episode of Helicopter ER.

Simon had joined his friends from a local scooter club for a leisurely ride down a rural road.

However, his bike, with a maximum speed of 60mph, led Simon to fall behind.

Eager to rejoin his fellow bikers, Simon gently accelerated to catch up, but as he maneuvered through a tight bend in the road, he lost control, resulting in a painful fall from his scooter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A motorist, driving with his family, discovered Simon unconscious and seriously injured in the middle of the road, approximately 12 feet from his overturned scooter, and promptly called for an ambulance.

58-year-old Simon Curtis was involved in a motorcycle accident last year.

The family remained by Simon's side until help arrived.

The critical care team at YAA’s Nostell Air Base in Wakefield, which comprised of paramedics Mikie Williams and Al Day and Dr Jez Pinnell, were soon alerted to the incident and instantly headed to the scene.

The YAA medics were the first to arrive at the crash site, with land ambulance crews still 22 minutes away.

At the scene, YAA’s medical team had to work quickly to stabilise Simon, with the paramedics cutting him free from his biking Parka before conducting a thorough assessment of his condition.

The critical care team at Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s Nostell Air Base in Wakefield attended the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the assessment, Simon's oxygen levels were alarmingly low, and his breathing was compromised.

The decision was made to transport Simon by road to Leeds General Infirmary (LGI), where a trauma team was awaiting his arrival.

Tests at the hospital revealed that Simon had suffered five broken ribs and a punctured lung as a result of the accident.

Following this traumatic incident, Simon required a nine-week hiatus from work to recover, and the experience left him deeply shaken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about his future with motorcycling, Simon said: "I have sold my bike and I have no intentions of getting back in the saddle again.

"I remember coming over the A19, past some cottages, and then waking up in LGI in Leeds. I don’t ride a high-powered bike, which is why I am often at the back of the line, and that's why none of my fellow riders had realised that my fall had happened.

"I am incredibly grateful to Yorkshire Air Ambulance for their swift response and for saving me, they are a fantastic charity that does incredibly important work and I am whole-heartedly committed to supporting them."

For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how to support its work, visit: www.yaa.org.uk.