Pontefract mum raising money for 'amazing' daughter's gender reassignment surgery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dawn Womack, from Fitzwilliam, is desperately trying to help 20-year-old daughter Zoey, who has been transitioning since she was 16, but due to a five year waiting list for treatment on the NHS, she has taken it upon herself to raise funds to help her daughter.

Dawn said: “The waiting list for hormone treatment is approximately five years. Patients then have to take hormones through the NHS for two years before they can be considered for surgery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to these long delays, Zoey has been suffering with her mental health and so Dawn has decided to instead raise money to pay for the surgery.

Zoey is raising funds for her surgery.

Due to it being cheaper abroad, she has now booked the surgery in Madrid, Spain, this July.

Dawn said: “Growing up, I had no idea how she was feeling. At 16 Zoey was brave enough to speak to someone at college and tell them about gender dysphoria.

"They arranged for counselling for her, allowed her to identify as Zoey at college and supported her so well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So for a full year my ‘son’ would walk out of the door for college and then get changed at college and be herself, but then she would change back into boy clothes before coming home.

Zoey with her supportive mum, Dawn and little brother Riley, who Dawn says 'worships the ground Zoey walks on.'

"She hid it so well. I had absolutely no idea she was doing this.”

In July 2020 Dawn received a text message about a doctors appointment for Zoey following her Gender GP referral.

“That’s how I found out my daughter had gender dysphoria and was struggling everyday. We sat down and had a chat. She sat there and said if I can’t be me then I don’t want to be anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That was the wake up call. I took a step back and worked on seeing things from her point of view. I had no experience of anyone with gender dysphoria. I had so many questions. But I made the decision I would support her every step of the way.”

Taking the big step of telling family and friends, Dawn said everyone was amazingly supportive.

Dawn said: “I know there will be people who just don’t get it. I’ll admit it. I didn’t at first. So I’ll try explain it in a way that helps me to understand.

"Imagine waking up everyday and having to wear a dress or an outfit that makes you look absolutely ridiculous. That makes you feel self conscious because it isn’t something you would ever choose to wear. That’s how people with gender dysphoria feel. They have to live everyday feeling uncomfortable and not in the body they were meant to be in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In regards to surgery. It is approximately £18,000 to pay for it privately.

Dawn said: “Zoey is working as many hours as she can whilst at university getting her degree and has saved £4,000 herself which is amazing, but we still have a long way to go.

“So I am asking for your help. Anything you can donate will go towards her surgery. Not only that. I hope that this will also raise awareness for the many people struggling with the same issues.”