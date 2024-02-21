Reader pictures: 34 adorable photos of your pets shared in honour of National Love Your Pet Day

In honour of National Love Your Day yesterday (February 20) we asked Wakefield Express readers to submit their favourite photos of their furry friends.
We’ll be sharing more of your pets later in the week so submit your paw-some photos via our Facebook post.
1. Teddy
Andy Gallagher shared a photo of his adorable pup, Teddy the sprocker. Photo: Andy Gallagher
2. Jade
Neil Ridge shared a photo of his lovely pooch, Jade. Photo: Neil Ridge
3. Desmond and Oliver
Jennie Craven shared a photo of her lovely cats, Desmond and Oliver. Photo: Jennie Craven
4. Lilibet, Daisy and Matilda
Tracie Marie said: "My gorgeous old girls Lilibet Daisy and Matilda 🥰🐾" Photo: Tracie Marie