Reader pictures: 34 adorable photos of your pets shared in honour of National Love Your Pet Day

Here are 34 photos of the paw-fect pets from across the district, submitted by readers.
By Kara McKune
Published 21st Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

In honour of National Love Your Day yesterday (February 20) we asked Wakefield Express readers to submit their favourite photos of their furry friends.

We’ll be sharing more of your pets later in the week so submit your paw-some photos via our Facebook post.

Andy Gallagher shared a photo of his adorable pup, Teddy the sprocker.

1. Teddy

Andy Gallagher shared a photo of his adorable pup, Teddy the sprocker. Photo: Andy Gallagher

Neil Ridge shared a photo of his lovely pooch, Jade.

2. Jade

Neil Ridge shared a photo of his lovely pooch, Jade. Photo: Neil Ridge

Jennie Craven shared a photo of her lovely cats, Desmond and Oliver.

3. Desmond and Oliver

Jennie Craven shared a photo of her lovely cats, Desmond and Oliver. Photo: Jennie Craven

Tracie Marie said: "My gorgeous old girls Lilibet Daisy and Matilda 🥰🐾"

4. Lilibet, Daisy and Matilda

Tracie Marie said: "My gorgeous old girls Lilibet Daisy and Matilda 🥰🐾" Photo: Tracie Marie

