RSPCA at 200: Meet 14 animals available for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch looking for their forever home
From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kittens, the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal in 2024.
The animal charity, which has rescued and rehomes thousands of animals, was created in 1824 when founding members met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives.
Now, as the RSPCA enters its landmark anniversary year, the charity wants to inspire a one million-strong movement for animals with the aim to "create a better world for every animal".
Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.
“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.
“In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.
“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”
Here are the rabbits, cats and dogs all looking for their forever home this new year.
To find out more about how to adopt, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/