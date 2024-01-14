As the RSPCA hits a monumental milestone, meet the incredible animals of the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch who are looking for their fur-ever home.

From playful pups to loving bunnies and sweet kittens, the East Ardsley centre is looking for numerous local families to open their hearts and adopt an animal in 2024.

The animal charity, which has rescued and rehomes thousands of animals, was created in 1824 when founding members met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives.

Now, as the RSPCA enters its landmark anniversary year, the charity wants to inspire a one million-strong movement for animals with the aim to "create a better world for every animal".

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever.

“In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”

Here are the rabbits, cats and dogs all looking for their forever home this new year.

To find out more about how to adopt, visit: https://www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/adoptionprocess/

1 . Zeta 10-year-old Belgium Malinois x GSD Zeta is a sweet and affectionate older lady with plenty of life, love and joy. She is looking for a lovely home to continue living the life of luxury with all the home comforts possible! Zeta is also still pretty active and would love a family who are up for keeping her mind entertained and occupied through fun and training.

2 . Rocky Two-year-old Boxer Rocky was sadly left behind and abandoned by his previous owner. He is a super eager boy who loves to learn new things and is looking for a family who are able to cope with his strength and will continue with his training.

3 . Tala and Goose These two lovable Huskys are eight and twelve-years-old and went through a lot of neglect before coming to the centre. Tala is very laid back while Goose is constantly on the move making.

4 . Taz Four-year-old Taz is a GSD x Akita cross has been waiting for some time to find her forever home. Taz is looking for a committed family who are up for continuing her training around dogs and just absolutely adore her loving and affectionate nature at home. If possible, she'd also love for her family to be avid walkers too.