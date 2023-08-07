News you can trust since 1852
RSPCA highlights anti-abuse campaign after reports show 25 per cent increase in cruelty to cats

An animal charity has released new figures about a startling rise in cruelty to cats.
By Kara McKune
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read

The figures, which were released last week by the RSPCA as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, have revealed 1,726 cat cruelty complaints were made to the charity in 2022 – a dramatic increase from the 1,387 in 2021.

The figures also show that the animal welfare charity sees cruelty peak in the summer, with three reports made every minute.

The charity has released the heartbreaking figures as part of its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign in a bid to raise funds to help its frontline rescue teams continue to save animals from cruelty and abuse.

The RSPCA have appealed for donations after new statistics revelaed a 25 per cent increase in cruelty against cats.The RSPCA have appealed for donations after new statistics revelaed a 25 per cent increase in cruelty against cats.
Dr Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animal department, said: “It's heartbreaking to think that cats every day are suffering at the hands of humans but sadly the RSPCA knows all too well that this cruelty is carried out on a regular basis.

“We see hundreds of felines come through our doors every year who have been subjected to unimaginable cruelty - being beaten, thrown around, been shot at, poisoned and drowned.

“In many cases these pets have been injured deliberately by their owners - the very people who are supposed to love and protect them.

"But cats are also more vulnerable as they tend to be out and about on their own which can leave them vulnerable to forms of cruelty by complete strangers.”

To donate to the RSPCA’s Cancel Out Cruelty campaign visit: http://www.rspca.org.uk/cruelty

