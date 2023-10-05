Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 2021 and 2022, the charity saw only a six per cent increase in the number of dogs taken into care and a four per cent increase in the number of cats.

To try and revive adoption rates, the RSPCA have launched their month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign which celebrates the wonder of rescue pets, and highlighs the many animals the charity has waiting to find their perfect match.

Samantha Gaines, head of companion animals at the RSPCA said: "We're lucky to have so many wonderful people adopting rescue animals from our centres and branches every week, but the reality is, it's not enough.

The RSPCA are appealing for families to adopt pets currently in their centres following concerns about increased capacity challenges.

"The number of animals we're taking in currently isn't balancing with the number that are being adopted, and we're well on our way to a crisis point.

"We fear even more unwanted animals will be coming into our care, as the cost of living crisis bites. This year already we've received 9,748 calls about abandoned or unwanted animals, compared to 8,551 in the first six months of 2022.

"Before long, all of our centres will be full to bursting.

"That's why we've launched Adoptober - one month dedicated to promoting amazing rescue pets, and why people looking to add an animal to their family should always choose to adopt.

"Adoptober is a chance for us to celebrate how much pets can benefit our lives, shine a light on the many animals we currently have looking for new homes, and highlight support and advice for people to keep their animals safely during the cost of living crisis.

"We'd never advise anybody to get a pet if they're not fully committed or in a position to provide for that animal, but, for those who are looking for advice on how to manage, we've got plenty of information on our website - such as our cost of living pet tips and pet cost calculator."