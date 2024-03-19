RSPCA Wakefield branch launches special appeal to rehome 'bundle of love' Zeus who has spent 500 days in the centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zeus, a loveable four-year-old Staffie cross, has been at the charity’s Leeds and Wakefield branch, in East Ardsley, since November 2022 and is currently one of the RSPCA’s longest-staying dogs in the North of England.
The pup came into the local centre’s care after he was signed over by his previous owner who couldn’t afford the veterinary treatment needed for Zeus’ mange infection at the time.
During his time at the centre, Zeus has been described by staff and volunteers as a sweetheart who has so much love to give, who loves his training.
Volunteer at the centre, Aisling Eley, said: “Zeus is such an intelligent bundle of love! He loves to learn new things (especially if there are treats involved!) and play loads of games in the dog-house, especially tug.
"But beyond his love for treats and play, Zeus loves nothing more than to cuddle up with his favourite people for a snooze on the sofa.”
Despite his happy demeanour and his love for people, his dislike for other dogs has since made it difficult for him to find a home.
Megan Rattray, Animal Care Manager at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch, who is in charge of Zeus’ training said: “We've taught Zeus the basics and he is a pro at giving his paw.
"His main focus has been on his dog aggression and reactivity and helping him understand that other dogs are ok to be around.
"We're also focusing on his walking outside of the centre - he is an excitable dog and is intrigued by everything (he's very nosey!) so, loose lead walking is key and he's been doing great with this too. He's also learnt how to open his handlers treat bag and nick all the tasty ones!
"His new owners would need to be committed to continuing his training.”
Zeus is looking for family in a rural home that have no other pets and are not next door to any other dogs
For more information about Zeus, visit the Leeds, Wakefield & District Branch’s website via: www.rspcaleedsandwakefield.org.uk/dogs/zeus/