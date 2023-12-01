News you can trust since 1852
Here are some of your best photos of your pets getting into the festive spirit.

Santa Paws: 18 adorable photos of your pets in Christmas outfits to kick off the festive season

Here are 18 photos of fantastically festive pets submitted by readers.
By Kara McKune
Published 1st Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

As we enter December, many people are already getting into the Christmas spirit by dressing their beloved pet for the festive season.

From dogs in Christmas jumpers, cats in santa hats and even a horse dressed as a reindeer – here are 18 photos of your festive pets as taken by Express readers.

We’ll be sharing more of your pets and their Christmas costumes next week so submit your favourite festive photos via our Facebook post.

Carol Haigh said: "Dougal rocking his Christmas hat 🐾"

1. Feliz Navi-dog!

Carol Haigh said: "Dougal rocking his Christmas hat 🐾" Photo: Carol Haigh

Amy Jo Lawrance said: "Last year Precious had a festive ride out to the pub for a half Guinness!"

2. Horsing around this Christmas

Amy Jo Lawrance said: "Last year Precious had a festive ride out to the pub for a half Guinness!" Photo: Amy Jo Lawrance

Emilie Manzaneque submitted a photo of her adorable pooch, Rocco.

3. Happy Howl-idays

Emilie Manzaneque submitted a photo of her adorable pooch, Rocco. Photo: Emilie Manzaneque

Georgina Crook said: "My Tommy turtle!"

4. Coming out of his shell this Christmas

Georgina Crook said: "My Tommy turtle!" Photo: Georgina Crook

