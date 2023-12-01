Santa Paws: 18 adorable photos of your pets in Christmas outfits to kick off the festive season

Here are 18 photos of fantastically festive pets submitted by readers.

As we enter December, many people are already getting into the Christmas spirit by dressing their beloved pet for the festive season.

From dogs in Christmas jumpers, cats in santa hats and even a horse dressed as a reindeer – here are 18 photos of your festive pets as taken by Express readers.

We’ll be sharing more of your pets and their Christmas costumes next week so submit your favourite festive photos via our Facebook post.

1 . Feliz Navi-dog! Carol Haigh said: "Dougal rocking his Christmas hat 🐾"

2 . Horsing around this Christmas Amy Jo Lawrance said: "Last year Precious had a festive ride out to the pub for a half Guinness!"

3 . Happy Howl-idays Emilie Manzaneque submitted a photo of her adorable pooch, Rocco.

4 . Coming out of his shell this Christmas Georgina Crook said: "My Tommy turtle!"