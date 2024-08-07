Here are some of the best wedding venues in and around Wakefield.Here are some of the best wedding venues in and around Wakefield.
Here are some of the best wedding venues in and around Wakefield.

Say I do! Here are 14 of the best wedding venues across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford as chosen by you

By Kara McKune
Published 7th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
With wedding season in full swing, we asked Express readers to share their recommendations for wedding venues across the district.

Planning a wedding and fancy a Yorkshire venue? Then say I do, to one of these wonderful venues in and around Wakefield, as recommended by Express readers.

In no particular order, here are the most commonly mentioned venues.

35 The Grn, Ossett WF5 8JX

1. Dimple Well Lodge Hotel

35 The Grn, Ossett WF5 8JX Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4JP

2. Hatfeild Hall

Aberford Road, Stanley, Wakefield WF3 4JP Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Wakefield Road, Pontefract WF8 4HA

3. The King's Croft Hotel

Wakefield Road, Pontefract WF8 4HA Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Doncaster Road, Wakefield WF1 5EY

4. Wakefield Trinity Conference and Events

Doncaster Road, Wakefield WF1 5EY Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldPontefractCastlefordYorkshire
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice