School holidays : Six family-friendly places an easy drive away from Wakefield to get away to during the school holidays

Take a look at these six great spots within easy driving distance of Wakefield where you and your family can explore the great outdoors and take in some idyllic scenery.
By Catherine Gannon
Published 16th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

These six sites offer something for everyone’s taste, whether its a peaceful rest in the North Yorkshire countryside, or an activity-filled week of forest fun.

This list features famous holiday destinations such as Center Parcs and Parkdean, critically acclaimed campsites that are sure to impress you with their glamping facilities, as well as lesser known sites not too far away that will allow you to relax and get back to nature.

All the sites featured have received high review scores on either Tripadvisor or Google Reviews.

Yorkshire offers fantastic scenery for holiday sites that will impress the whole family this half term.

Situated in Clitheroe, Todber Valley holiday park is primed for excursions to the Yorkshire Dales and the Forest of Bowland Area of Natural Beauty. It has been rated 4.1/5 stars on Google Reviews.

Just 10 miles from York, Tollerton Caravan Park offers visitors the chance to enjoy the North Yorkshire countryside, with attractions such as the York Bird of Prey Centre, fishing spots and the Forest of Flowers just a stone's throw away. It has a rating of 4.4/5 stars on Google Reviews.

Just a 40-minute drive from Wakefield, Apple Blossom Caravan & Camping Park is a pet-friendly campsite with easy access to the Trans Pennine walk and cycling route, ideal for getting the family into the great outdoors this half term. It has a 5/5 rating on Tripadvisor.

