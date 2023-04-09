Some bunny to love! Meet the rabbits of RSPCA Wakefield 'hopping' for a new home this Easter
Meet the cute Easter bunnies of RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield looking for their forever home within the district this holiday season.
The local branch of the animal charity, which is located in East Ardsley, Wakefield, is appealing to local families to consider adopting one, or more, of their adorable rabbits.
The centre said: “We have lots of new rabbits at our centre who are looking for their #foreverhome! Have you got space in your heart and your home for a new bunny friend to hop in?”
Despite the appeal, potential bunny and small pet owners are being encouraged to be prepared before making a commitment, following a surge in unwanted rabbits being returned to RSPCA shelters after the school break.
The animal welfare charity voiced concerns about the possibility of an oncoming “spike” in families buying and then rehoming rabbits over the Easter period last year.
RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: "When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.
"For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them."
All of the rabbits within the shelter require a large garden which they can explore and exercise in.
To find out more about the rabbits, or to express interest in adoption, visit the RSPCA Wakefield website here: https://bit.ly/3DxHDdu