Some bunny to love! Meet the rabbits of RSPCA Wakefield 'hopping' for a new home this Easter

Meet the cute Easter bunnies of RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield looking for their forever home within the district this holiday season.

The local branch of the animal charity, which is located in East Ardsley, Wakefield, is appealing to local families to consider adopting one, or more, of their adorable rabbits.

The centre said: “We have lots of new rabbits at our centre who are looking for their #foreverhome! Have you got space in your heart and your home for a new bunny friend to hop in?”

Despite the appeal, potential bunny and small pet owners are being encouraged to be prepared before making a commitment, following a surge in unwanted rabbits being returned to RSPCA shelters after the school break.

The animal welfare charity voiced concerns about the possibility of an oncoming “spike” in families buying and then rehoming rabbits over the Easter period last year.

RSPCA rabbit welfare expert Dr Jane Tyson said: "When rabbits are bought on impulse - maybe as an Easter gift - an owner may not realise how complex they are to care for and what a commitment caring for rabbits can be.

"For anyone who has done their research and is certain they can provide the time, space, money and care it takes to look after a pair of rabbits then please consider adopting two of the many rescue rabbits in need of a home instead of buying them."

All of the rabbits within the shelter require a large garden which they can explore and exercise in.

To find out more about the rabbits, or to express interest in adoption, visit the RSPCA Wakefield website here: https://bit.ly/3DxHDdu

𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘅 Sweet Beatrix is 2 years old and loves to explore! She is very friendly and confident, and enjoys lots of human company. She would love to find a home with a neutered male companion! Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

𝗭𝗶𝗴𝗴𝘆 and 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 These friendly 2 year old brothers are very closely bonded, so are looking for a forever home together. They love lots of fuss and attention from our team, before snuggling up together for a snooze. Ziggy and Stardust are a very smart pair, and love to keep their minds working by playing lots of puzzle games. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield

𝗧𝗶𝗴𝗴𝗲𝗿 Tigger is one year old and is very friendly and confident! He loves fuss and strokes, and gets excited when he sees someone coming to visit him! Tigger has a head tilt, which our team noticed after he was brought to our centre from an unsuitable environment. He has been signed off by the vet but will have this head tilt for the rest of his life, it doesn't affect him though and he is very happy! Tigger is looking for a 'bunny wife' to explore and snuggle with. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield