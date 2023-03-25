Ten children from Year Two took to the stage, representing the Crofton school, in the annual 'Waterton's Got Talent' show.

The event has become a staple amongst schools belonging to the Waterton Academy Trust, with 12 represented at the show held at Normanton Junior Academy.

The Crofton pupils performed a dance routine, which they had helped to choregraph, to the song 'Starfish Band,’ impressing a packed audience of proud parents and staff from the Waterton Trust.

Lindsey Butler, a Year Two class teacher at Crofton Infants, said: “The students performed with amazing confidence.

“With inflatable musical instruments, oversized sunglass and fantastic costumes, that had been designed and created by Mrs Conway, the children were transformed into the Starfish Rock Stars!”

