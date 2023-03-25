News you can trust since 1852
Star-fishes of the show! Wakefield school children take centre stage at annual Academy talent show

A group of children from Crofton Infants School impressed audiences at an annual talent show after delivering a high-energy performance.

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 1 min read

Ten children from Year Two took to the stage, representing the Crofton school, in the annual 'Waterton's Got Talent' show.

The event has become a staple amongst schools belonging to the Waterton Academy Trust, with 12 represented at the show held at Normanton Junior Academy.

The Crofton pupils performed a dance routine, which they had helped to choregraph, to the song 'Starfish Band,’ impressing a packed audience of proud parents and staff from the Waterton Trust.

A group of Year 2 pupils from Crofton Infants School put on a star-studded performance at Waterton's Got Talent show.
Lindsey Butler, a Year Two class teacher at Crofton Infants, said: “The students performed with amazing confidence.

“With inflatable musical instruments, oversized sunglass and fantastic costumes, that had been designed and created by Mrs Conway, the children were transformed into the Starfish Rock Stars!”

School sport: From football to hockey - here are some of our sporting stars
Wakefield