The Wakefield based charity distributes baby essentials such as clothes, nappies and prams to struggling families across the area.

The charity helps to alleviate financial worries for families through its donated items and reduces waste going to landfill by recycling pre-loved items.

Barratt Developments, the UK’s biggest housebuilder, donates up to £1,500 each month to a different charity as part of its Community Fund initiative to support the communities in which it builds.

Karen Stockhill, chairperson at Stepping Stones Baby Bank, said: “We really are grateful for Barratt Developments Yorkshire West’s lovely Community Fund donation.

"In what is undoubtedly a turbulent time economically, so many new parents and guardians are feeling the impact more severely than ever before.

"At Stepping Stones, we’re committed to easing new parenthood and to ensuring that no child goes without, and this donation will go far in helping us to achieve that.”

Gavin Birch, managing director at Barratt Developments Yorkshire West, said: “Stepping Stones Baby Bank is an amazing charity that carries out its work with empathy and dedication.

"The charity plays a key part in their community, helping so many of those in need and creating a deep sense of familiarity and solidarity.