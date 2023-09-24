Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Wakefield shopping centre will also welcome three different leading Star Wars costume groups – UK Garrison, 5th Legion and Mos Eisley Misfits – across the weekend, plus everyone from Iron Man, Batman and Bumblebee to Belle, Anna and Elsa.

It’s all part of the free, two day Star Walk cosplay event featuring an array of characters, fan-made cars and movie props to help raise money for West Yorkshire’s Forget Me Not children’s hospice on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 10am to 4pm.

Other cosplay characters all set to appear include Deadpool, Spiderman, princesses, a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, Star Lord, Ghost Rider, Harley Quinn, Sonic, Dino Mike, Hulkbuster, stilt walker, Thor and more.

The Stranger Things truck will appear both days and is a replica of the Chevy Blazer used by the police chief in the popular cult show, lovingly created by Coopers Classic Cars – who are also bringing along a full size Batmobile on the Saturday.

Doctor Who fans will be well catered for as movie props by Ricky Butler will include a Tardis, K9 and Davros – alongside his popular R2-D2.

For a guide to who is appearing on which day click here.

A fan-made throne from Game of Thrones will be there both days for visitors to sit in, while a large dragon peers over their shoulder.

Trinity Walk will be filled with movie stars.

Free face painting will be on offer featuring the skills of Yorkshire-based Donna’s Face Painting from 10am to 4pm both days – and it’s just 50p parking all day on the Sunday.

The event is completely free, but visitors are encouraged to donate what cash they can to Forget Me Not children’s hospice via the purple collection buckets located around the exhibits and with walkabout characters.

Lynette Howgate, Trinity Walk’s Centre Manager, said: “This event just gets bigger and bigger. Best of all it’s free while helping support an amazing local charity in Forget Me Not children’s hospice.