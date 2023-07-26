Summer fun at Yorkshire Sculpture Park from a family rave to clouds of bubbles

Taking inspiration from YSP’s gallery exhibitions, this summer holiday programme of events and pop-up projects is designed to spark creativity, curiosity and shared moments of wonder and delight for all ages.

Everything from a family rave, wax and clay sculpting to experiencing huge clouds of foam bubbles is included.

The programme will continue every day throughout the summer, with a closing event on the weekend of Saturday, September 2.

Activated twice daily, Roger Hiorns’, A Retrospective View of the Pathway temporarily transforms the landscape with vast bubbles of foam.

Budding artists can join in with shared live painting sessions with artist Natasha Joseph, collectively creating a Wonderwall of individually coloured panels.

There are family life drawing sessions with artist Jo Blaker, a Rangoli Radio Meditation Workshop, as well as family-focused creative writing sessions taking place throughout the day.

Leeds-based poet and illustrator Matthew Hodson will be hosting a poetry reading for families with reading from his collection of nonsense poems Forwards Always.

Following on from the Opening Celebration Day visitors can take part in Abigail Burt’s project Lost-Wax for Lost-Species in the Bothy Gallery, five minutes from the Visitor Centre.

Reflecting on climate issues and species loss, participants will be invited to make a wax sculpture of an endangered or vulnerable animal.

The collection already includes hundreds of amazing models and will continue to expand throughout the summer.

Other activities and events to look forward to include:

- Sound Wave Collider is a multi-sensory, immersive installation devised by Halifax–based Theatre IOU and David Wheeler, with a soundscape by artist Jason Singh. This unique deep-listening experience features the sounds of living organisms, biofeedback from plants, and electronically processed birdsong from the surrounding landscape.

- Guerilla Calligraphy, a mesmerising collaboration between Arabic script calligrapher Razwan Ul-Haq and Qawwali and Sufi music expert Dipak Mistry.

- Inner Horizons by Bradford-based artist Cat Scott explores what it might sound and feel like to be within a bubble. Step inside the Boathouse to become part of a magical and fluid landscape (Saturday, August 26 – Sunday, September 10).

- On National Play Day (Wednesday, August 2) there will be several events including Outdoor Sculpture Building, Come Rain Come Shine, where visitors can build their own super-sized sculptures. Collect free packs of playful ideas from the ArtCart to enjoy whilst out and about in the park, or visit the Hidden Forest for Sculpture Adventures aimed at the under fives.

- On the afternoon of Saturday, August 5, a one-off outdoor Family Rave with Jason Singh will be open to visitors of all ages, encouraging shared moments of joy and connection through music and movement.

- On Sunday, August 6, Jason will also lead mindful listening walks for visitors to connect to and appreciate the sounds of the natural world.

YSP Associate Director Helen Pheby said: “Curiosity & Wonder encourages fun and imaginative ways of engaging with the world around us, and there is really something for everyone whether you enjoy playing, creating, participating or simply relaxing and watching the world go by.”

*All Curiosity & Wonder daytime activities and events are free and included with YSP admission.

To book tickets and find out about the full programme with dates visit www.ysp.org.uk