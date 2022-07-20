Swimming and water safety lessons for children to be held over summer holidays

Wakefield Council are running the ‘fast track’ lessons, which is a five-day intensive course with the aim of getting children aged from just 12 months and over into the water and confident and to take the first steps of learning to swim.

Sessions will take place at Sun Lane, Normanton, Minsthorpe, Featherstone,

They are also offering a range of water safety sessions aimed to educate them on the dangers associated with bodies of water outside of the swimming pool, personal safety techniques and also how to help someone in danger.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of swimming and water safety lessons are being held across the district over the summer holidays.

For these sessions, participants do need to be able to travel a distance of 10m unaided (without floatation equipment).