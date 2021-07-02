The 10 bands and musicians we’re naming our kids after

According to the research by jewellerybox “Demi” after “Demi Lovato”, is a top-three name in both the UK and the USA

John Lennon and Paul McCartney are the UK’s favourite Beatles to name children after.

Musical sensation (and fashion royalty) Billie Eilish, too, has become a literal household name, with 2,153 namesake babies in the UK.

Take a look:

1. John Lennon 4,347 babies have been named Lennon.

2. Miley Cyrus 3,351 babies have been named Miley.

3. Billie Eilish 2,247 babies have been named Billie.

4. Rihanna 1,582 babies have been named Rihanna.