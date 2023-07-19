In the galleries and learning studios, families will be able to drop-in to workshops at The Hepworth to make prints, light-catchers or large scale drawings.

The workshops will take place every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday during the school holidays and are free with an exhibition ticket.

After exploring the artwork, families can also look out for The Hepworth Wakefield’s Art Pod in the gallery spaces, every Friday and Saturday.

The Hepworth Wakefield have announced a variety of activities for families throughout the summer holidays.

Art Pod activities are developed for two-12 year-olds, however babies and toddlers are more than welcome to join in.

On Wednesday, August 2, The Hepworth Wakefield celebrates National Playday, with lots of activities across the galleries, learning studios and garden.

A spokesperson said: “The Hepworth Wakefield Garden, in itself, may be the perfect way to spend a sunny day during the school holidays.

“Families can take inspiration from the garden to build, experiment, draw and imagine in the open air during free Garden Play sessions, happening every Tuesday to Sunday during the holidays.”

The Hepworth Wakefield Garden is open daily and free for everyone to visit.

Exhibition entry is free for members of The Hepworth Wakefield, Wakefield District residents and under 18s.

During the summer holidays, non-Wakefield families can get 50 per cent off adult tickets when visiting with children.

