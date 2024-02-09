News you can trust since 1852
The Love Of Dogs: The top 12 most expensive dog breeds to own over their lifetime within West Yorkshire

By Kara McKune
Published 9th Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT

Our dogs are far more than just pets, they are part of the family.

However, with most households feeling the pressure from the cost of living crisis, our beloved pets have become another expense to worry about.

And now, in light of Alison Hammond being confirmed as the new host of 'The Love Of Dogs', Sambla have conducted an analysis to unveil the most expensive dog breeds in the UK.

The data compiled looked at the metrics that go into owning a dog over its lifetime including: cost of insurance, annual booster injection, professional grooming and cost of food per year.

Tatian Coelho, from English animal charity Woodgreen, says ‘’The cost of owning a dog can vary greatly depending on the breed. Generally speaking, larger breeds tend to incur higher food bills, while breeds prone to medical issues such as Pugs and French Bulldogs may have higher insurance costs.”

She adds: “We advise potential pet owners to do their research on the specific needs and potential costs associated with a particular breed before bringing a new furry companion into their home. This will ensure that they are fully prepared to provide the best care possible for their new pet.’’

The full data is available via: https://www.sambla.se/en/blog/most-expensive-dog-breeds/

Taking top place as the most expensive dog breed analysed is the Tibetan Mastiff costing a staggering £31,530 on average across their 13-year life span.

1. Tibeten Mastiff

Taking top place as the most expensive dog breed analysed is the Tibetan Mastiff costing a staggering £31,530 on average across their 13-year life span.

Be prepared to pamper your pup if you’re planning on buying a Newfoundland as it costs just shy of £500 per year for it to be professionally groomed. This is just one of the factors for why the average cost of a Newfoundland over its lifetime is £28,332.

2. Newfoundland

Be prepared to pamper your pup if you're planning on buying a Newfoundland as it costs just shy of £500 per year for it to be professionally groomed. This is just one of the factors for why the average cost of a Newfoundland over its lifetime is £28,332.

The Mastiff, also known as the English Mastiff, comes in as the third most expensive dog breed costing £27,330 over the span of its 11-year lifespan.

3. Mastiff

The Mastiff, also known as the English Mastiff, comes in as the third most expensive dog breed costing £27,330 over the span of its 11-year lifespan.

The Boerboel costs an estimated £27,028 over its ten year lifespan.

4. Boerboel

The Boerboel costs an estimated £27,028 over its ten year lifespan.

